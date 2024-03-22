Parents Urged To Participate In Educational Survey

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MoEHE) urged parents to participate in the comprehensive educational survey for the academic year 2023-24 because of its significance in developing the educational system, improving the quality of education and enriching educational policies.

The MoEHE noted that the guardians' participation in the comprehensive educational survey represents an opportunity to express their opinion and contribute significantly to the development of the educational process in the country and its outcomes as they are essential partners in it, which is reflected positively at the level of the students.

This came during QNA interview with Director of School Evaluation Department at the MoEHE Nasser Zaid Al Yafei, where he discussed the stages of the comprehensive educational survey, its target groups, its implementation mechanisms, how to participate in it, and the analysis of its results and the purposes for which it can be used.

Al Yafei explained that the comprehensive educational survey is a set of questionnaires conducted annually by the School Evaluation Department, represented by the MoEHE's Evaluation Affairs Sector, for all parties to the educational process in schools in the State of Qatar, including students, teachers, school principals, parents, and kindergartens.

He said that it includes a set of questions through which several indicators are calculated to measure the extent of satisfaction of those parties, including parents, students, and teachers, with the quality of the educational process applied in public or private schools in Qatar, as well as the level of educational and pedagogical services in schools.

Al Yafei indicated that there are two types of targeted schools, the first of which are government schools and their affiliated kindergartens.

The survey sent to them measures the extent of satisfaction with the quality of the educational process and other indicators such as the availability of resources and the relationship with parents, in addition to the behavioral and academic aspects.

The second type is the international private schools that follow international standards and national schools that follow the same standards, as well as separate kindergartens that do not belong to any school.

Al Yafei noted that one of the important developments that occurred in the comprehensive educational survey this year is its publication through the public services portal on the website of the MoEHE, and also through the ministry's“Maarif” application, in addition to another mechanism for publication represented by messages, which is sent to all parents registered on the ministry's database.

He pointed out that the first phase of the survey began last December and ended in January 2024, and included all schools, their principals, and kindergartens, stressing that the response rate for participation was very high and exceeded expectations.

As for the second phase, which began in March and will continue until April, he said that so far its indicators are good. He noted that it aims to survey the opinions of parents, students, and teachers on many educational aspects in the student's school and education in general.

Al Yafei noted that the parents' opinion poll includes, for example, measuring their general satisfaction with the school, the extent of its communication with them, the competence of the teachers, the quality of the school's curricula and teaching, and the promotion of national identity, Islamic values, and Qatari culture.

He explained in a related context that the number of parents whose opinions will be polled in the schools is 164,804 parents, while the number in kindergartens is 19,182 parents.

Al Yafei said the indicators included in the opinion poll of students from 6th to 12th grade, numbering 159,243 students in all public and private schools, and implementation mechanisms, as well as for teachers in private and government schools, numbering 36,854 teachers, while the number of them targeted for the opinion poll in kindergartens is 1,502 teachers.