Qatar Central Bank Maintains Current Interest Rates

Doha: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) has maintained the current interest rates for deposit (QCBDR), lending (QCBLR) and repo (QCBRR), according to a QCB statement on Wednesday.

The statement said that the interest rates would remain as follows: QCBDR (5.75 percent), QCBLR (6.25 percent) and QCBRR (6.00 percent), based on an assessment of the State of Qatar's current monetary policies.

The decision aims to keep interest rates at levels appropriate for supporting economic growth.

The QCB will continue to assess economic conditions, considering all aspects that may affect financial stability, and it will review its monetary policy when necessary to address any changes in economic requirements, the statement read.