Germany's Producer Prices Fall For 8Th Straight Month In February

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Berlin: Germany's producer prices declined for the eighth straight month in February, and at a faster-than-expected pace.

According to data published by Destatis on Wednesday, the producer prices registered an annual decrease of 4.1% after declining 4.4% in January. Prices have been falling since July 2023.

Energy prices plunged 10.1% from a year ago. Lower natural gas prices had the biggest influence on energy prices. Excluding energy prices, producer prices were 0.8% lower than in February 2023 and 0.1% higher than in January.