Deputy Amir Sends Congratulations To President-Elect Of Indonesia

Doha: The Deputy Amir HH Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Prabowo Subianto, on the occasion of his election as President of the Republic of Indonesia.

