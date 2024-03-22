               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Prime Minister Sends Congratulations To President-Elect Of Indonesia


3/22/2024 12:30:23 AM

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani sent a cable of congratulations to HE Prabowo Subianto, on the occasion of his election as President of the Republic of Indonesia.

