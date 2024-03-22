Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets Prime Minister Of Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Wednesday with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Olzhas Bektenov, who is visiting the country.
The two sides discussed bilateral cooperation relations and ways to support and develop them, and several topics of common interest.
