Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Holds Talks Session With Prime Minister Of Kazakhstan

Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani held a session of official talks in Doha on Wednesday with Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan HE Olzhas Bektenov.

During the session, the two sides discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, especially in the fields of economy, investment, and industries.

Following the session, an agreement was signed between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Kazakhstan regarding a long-term strategic partnership to develop projects in the field of priority industries.

The agreement was signed on the Qatari side by HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and on the Kazakh side by HE the Prime Minister.