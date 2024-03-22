Prime Minister Of Kazakhstan Leaves Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov left Doha on Wednesday after an official visit to the country.

His Excellency and the accompanying delegation were seen off upon departure at Doha International Airport by Minister of State HE Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, and Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the State of Qatar HE Arman Issagaliyev.