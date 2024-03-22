Jordan, France Foreign Ministers Talk Gaza Cease-Fire Efforts, Aid Delivery

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Amman: Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi discussed Wednesday with French counterpart Stephane Sejourne efforts to secure a ceasefire and deliver humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

The two sides deliberated over the phone the deteriorating humanitarian conditions in Gaza amid an unabating Israeli war that thwarts a sufficient aid delivery to the besieged enclave.

The two ministers stressed that their countries would press on cooperation to secure an immediate cease-fire and agreed that there is no alternative to re-opening all land corridors to deliver relief assistance.

Safadi said that stopping the Israeli aggression, lifting all restrictions on aid distribution, and allowing international organizations to carry out their humanitarian role are mandatory to face a looming famine in the enclave, which is home to over two million Palestinians.