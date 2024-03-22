Death Toll From Israeli Aggression On Gaza Reaches 31,923 Martyrs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Gaza: The Ministry of Health in Gaza revealed Wednesday the death of 104 Palestinians during the past 24 hours, bringing the toll of the Israeli aggression on the Strip since October 7 to 31,923 martyrs and 74,966 injured, the majority of them being children and women.

The Ministry stated that the Israeli occupation committed 10 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip during the past 24 hours, resulting in the death and injury of hundreds.

104 martyrs and 162 wounded arrived at hospitals, while many victims are still under the rubble with ambulances and civil defense crews unable to reach them.

Gaza has been subjected to ongoing Israeli aggression for 166 days. The international community has not been able to stop the war machine that has destroyed everything in the Strip and turned it into a disaster area.