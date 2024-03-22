Embassy Hosts Second Indonesian Ramadan Festival

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Ramadan The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Indonesia's Special Branch of Nahdlatul Ulama (PCINU) Qatar, in collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy in Doha, held the 2nd Indonesian Ramadan Festival recently. The activity which was held at the Indonesian Embassy in Doha aims to strengthen ties of brotherhood among the Indonesian Diaspora and promote the richness of culture and traditions of typical Indonesian Ramadhan.

This festival is filled with various activities such as a Calligraphy Colouring Competition for kids, Storytelling for Teens, Indonesian Culinary Bazaar which displays the richness of Indonesian culinary delights and a Book Review.“This Ramadan Festival is a vehicle to share joy with everyone, especially children,” said Ali Musthofa, Chairman of PCINU Qatar.

The Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar, H E Ridwan Hassan, welcomed this activity.“Aside from being a place for friendship, this activity is also a tool to transfer the values to our children.”

Festival activities were attended by at least 300 people. Activities are supported by various parties such as the Association of Indonesia's University of Padjdjaran Alumni in Qatar, the Indonesian Community Association in Qatar (Permiqa), Indonesia's Bank Central Asia (BCA) and Indonesian restaurants in Qatar.