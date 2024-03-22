ACS Doha Concludes Second Annual Edtech Conference

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: ACS Doha concluded its Second Annual ACS EdTech Conference, a resounding success that underscores its steadfast commitment to educational advancement. Hosted at the illustrious ACS Doha campus in collaboration with ECIS and KidZania, and generously sponsored by NEOM and ManageBac, this event showcased pioneering strides in educational technology and strategies.

Educators from around the globe converged to participate in workshops tailored to explore the latest educational tools and advancements. These sessions empowered educators with the knowledge and skills to enhance student learning experiences and leverage technological innovations for effective lesson planning.

Highlighting the conference was an esteemed lineup of international keynote speakers and panelists, including luminaries such as Professor Dr. Ger Graus OBE and Ben Mason, CEO and founder of Global Bridge. Their insights and expertise enriched discussions on the evolving landscape of education and technology.

Dr. Susan Borden, Head of School at ACS Doha, expressed her enthusiasm, remarking:“The Annual ACS EdTech Conference underscores our dedication to spearheading educational excellence. Through collaborative efforts with ECIS, KidZania, and the support of NEOM and ManageBac, we provided a platform for educators to explore cutting-edge practices and technologies.” Joanne Whitson from ECIS echoed this sentiment, emphasising the power of collaboration in shaping the future of education. She remarked:“This conference exemplifies the transformative potential of collective endeavours, fostering an environment where educators can exchange ideas and contribute to pedagogical evolution.” The conference agenda encompassed diverse topics, including eSports and Gamification in K-12 Education, Data Science in STEAM Education, and AI-driven Personalized Learning Paths. Panels delved into the efficacy of personalized learning methodologies, assistive technologies, and immersive STEM projects.

A standout feature of the event was the inauguration of ACS Doha's E-sport & Innovation Center, a state-of-the-art facility designed to inspire creativity and technological exploration among students. This center serves as a dynamic hub where students can engage in gaming, technology, and entrepreneurship, fostering essential skills for the digital age.

Moreover, ACS Doha announced the upcoming Second Annual ACS Future Skills 2040 event, scheduled for April 24 at ACS Doha's Theater. Renowned international keynote speakers, Professor Dr. Ger Graus OBE and Ben Mason, CEO and founder of Global Bridge, will headline the event, promising insightful discussions on the future landscape of skills and education.