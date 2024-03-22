Battle For Title Heats Up At Al Thumama Ramadan Football Tournament

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The race for the title intensified in the Al Thumama Ramadan Football Tournament with Al Yarmouk scoring a vital 3-0 win over Al Janoubia and now both teams have a tally of 9 points in the round-robin competition.

In the second match, Al Fuhood defeated Al Sadd 2-0 to reach 6 points, while Al Sadd remained with zero points.

Hassan Ali Al Ishaq, member of the Municipal Council and chairman of the tournament's Organizing Committee, appreciated the competition stating that it was difficult to predict a winner given the close fight.“Anything is possible in football,” he said.

He added:“The strong performances in the tournament are something that pleases us all, especially since it was our goal before the start and the competition have shown a lot of talent in the teams. I can confirm that they will be the future of Qatari football in the coming years.”

He also expressed his happiness with the great praise he has received from the people of the area.

“The buzz around the tournament, and the positive feedback from it, pushes us to do more in the coming years,” he said.

The final rounds are scheduled for today.