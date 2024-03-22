Qatar 'Highly Motivated' After Asian Cup Triumph, Says Lopez Ahead Of Kuwait Tie

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will be the team to beat in Group A as the second round of FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 joint qualifiers resumes after four months today.

The reigning double Asian champions will host Kuwait in the first clash of their double-header with head coach Marquez Lopez saying Al Annabi are“highly motivated” as they return to action, fresh from winning their second straight AFC Asian Cup crown.

Qatar won seven consecutive matches to retain their title in the continental showpiece, outsmarting Jordan 3-1 in the final last month.

“The players want to continue their successful journey. We will enter the match with a winning mentality, aiming to earn full points,” Lopez told a press conference on the eve of the Kuwait clash to be played at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium at 9:30pm tonight.

But Lopez, who secured Qatar contract until 2026 after guiding the side to Asian Cup title as an interim coach, said the team will have to work hard to maintain their form.

“It is difficult for a champion side to maintain the same level but we will give our best in the matches ahead. These qualifiers have brought us a different challenge and motivation, and the prize of success will also be different. All our focus is now on qualifying for these two major tournaments,” he added.

After beating Afghanistan 8-1 and India 3-0 in their first two qualifying games under then coach Carlos Queiroz in November, Qatar are on top of their group while Kuwait are tied with India on three points, with Afghanistan languishing on the bottom in the group.

Kuwait underwent a five-day training camp in Abu Dhabi to prepare for the two games against Qatar with their home tie scheduled on March 26.

“Our preparation was very short and it will be a difficult match against Kuwait. Like all of our opponents, we will respect Kuwait and will be completely focused in the match,” said Lopez, who had a couple of training sessions with the team before the match.

Qatar midfielder Jassim Jaber said:“We will play the first match after the Asian Cup and we are ready for the challenge. We will come up with a positive result InshaAllah. Our morale is high after winning the Asian Cup and we are looking forward to continue the winning spree. We are hoping to play with the same momentum as we were in the Asian Cup.”

Meanwhile, Kuwait coach Rui Bento was hoping his side to stun Qatar front of their home fans.

“I want to congratulate Qatar on winning the Asian Cup. We are aware of the tough challenge against a champion side. The match will be very tough as we are facing a side which has experienced players, who have great potential. But we are ready for the match after having a good training camp in the UAE. We are looking forward to a winning performance,” said Bento.

Kuwait midfielder Faisal Zayed said: "We are ready to face a strong competitor in Qatar. We are looking to give a good performance against a strong side.

Tonight's other Group A match will be played between India and Afghanistan at Damac Stadium in Khamis Mushait, Saudi Arabia.

India, who started their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Kuwait, will look to bounce back after their loss against Qatar. They are hoping to seal wins in Afghanistan double-header to keep their chances alive for a top-two finish in the group.

“Our target is to advance to the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers, and we are confident of making history. The players are extremely motivated as we have never made it to the third round ever,” said India coach Igor Stimac.

The second round of the qualifiers is witnessing 36 teams – divided into nine groups – in action. The top two sides from each group will advance to the third round of World Cup qualifying, and at the same time seal their places at the 2027 Asian Cup.