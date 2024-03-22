Awqaf Minister Meets Visiting Scholars

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs H E Ghanem bin Shaheen bin Ghanem Al Ghanim met a number of prominent muftis and scholars from Muslim countries and their accompanying delegations yesterday.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs hosted the scholars for its Ramadan programme 'Amin Hum Min Khawf' (Protect Them from Fear) and the ministry's scientific and advocacy programmes during the holy month.

During the meeting, the Minister stressed the importance of the vital role of scholars and muftis in serving society, directing people towards goodness and piety in accordance with the Quran and Sunnah, and promoting frameworks of tolerance and peaceful coexistence among all segments of society in all its sects.

The meeting also witnessed the exchange of views and discussions on current religious issues of concern to the Islamic nation in general, and the most prominent issues related to fatwas and legal rulings were reviewed in light of the current challenges and religious and social developments in the Islamic world.