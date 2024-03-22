Green Tent Calls For Promoting Inter-Arab Tourism To Support National Economies

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Speakers at a seminar on“tourism and hospitality, a civilized message or just money and business”, organised by the Green Tent, called for promoting and encouraging inter-Arab tourism to support national economies, preparing programmes related to that, developing technological infrastructure, paving roads and increasing hotel rooms.

It also called for highlighting environmental and cultural diversity and industrial and commercial development in Arab countries, with the necessity of developing marketing programs that keep pace with the modern era and new societies of all categories and in all languages so that Arab tourism takes its rightful place in the world.

The participants, including specialists, activists, experts, and academics from across the world addressed the great development that tourism has witnessed, as it has become a locomotive for various industries and crafts, and many countries depend entirely on it.

In the same context, director of the seminar, Dr. Saif bin Ali Al Hajari explained that Qatar has many tourist attractions, as it has an environment that includes many rare animals and plants, a strong infrastructure, a global road network, various parks, high-tech services, and high-speed internet, as well as airlines that reach all parts of the world.

He pointed out that these factors constitute a great support for businesspersons to increase investment in the tourism sector, work to develop it and bring it to the position it deserves.

Natural and built Arab tourism resources represent a base for tourism development, in addition to the availability of the main environmental resources that attract tourism, as the Arab world is distinguished by its uniqueness, which makes it able to compete in international and regional tourism and travel markets, he added, pointing out that the accumulated historical legacy in the Arab world, with its human civilization and historical events, is something that fascinates the entire world, and represents an incentive and reinforcement to visit these historical sites.

Coordinator of Green Tent activities Mohammed Hashim Al Sharif explained that the Arab world possesses a large number of the necessary components to bring about a tourism renaissance, in terms of security and safety, infrastructure, communications network, transportation network, air, sea and land ports, as well as the social and cultural heritage reinforced by Arab and Islamic values, highlighting that this was clearly demonstrated in the hosting of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qatar.