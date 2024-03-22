Doha Festival City Launches Reverse Vending Machine To Mark Global Recycling Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Doha Festival City mall launched a state-of-the-art reverse vending machine (RVM), to mark Global Recycling Day on March 18.

To underscore its commitment to sustainability and environmental preservation, the mall latest initiative, located at Welcome Court A on the Ground Floor, marks a significant step towards enhancing recycling efforts within the community. The RVM is designed to accept plastic at this stage, and aluminum, and glass at the later stage, featuring advanced technology such as a crusher module for glass and a shredder module for plastic and aluminum. It incorporates Aco Recycling's high-end AI Recognition Tech, ensuring efficient processing of recyclable materials.

Robert Hall, Director of Asset Management at Doha Festival City, underscores the mall's approach to sustainability, stating:“Integrating technology with sustainability has always been at the heart of Doha Festival City's core mission. The introduction of the RVM is a significant step in our journey towards a greener future. We earnestly invite everyone to join us in making a positive environmental impact. In line with our brand ethos 'It's My Place, My Choice', this endeavor reinforces our commitment to providing a space where the community can actively contribute to sustainability.”

Doha Festival City has demonstrated a steadfast commitment to recycling and sustainability throughout the years.