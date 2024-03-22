MES Organises Enriching Session On Virtues Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: To bring about awareness of the holy month of Ramadan and to welcome it in a gratifying manner, MES Indian School recently organised a session on the topic“How to prepare for Ramadan” recently at the Conference Hall. Manasul Ansari and Mohammad Athar spoke on the values of Islam and the virtues of Ramadan.

The speakers spoke at length on the following topics: The most powerful Month: They noted that there are five pillars of Islam and Ramadan is one of them. "Ramadan is also very significant for Muslims because in this month Prophet Mohammad PBUH received the first revelation of the Quran. Moreover, the revelation of the Quran is also completed in the holy month so it is also known as the“month of the Quran,” they said.

They also spoke on when to stop fasting; the beauty of Ramadan; the lunar calendar is the base of Ramadan; end of Ramadan: Ramadan lasts for twenty-nine to thirty days. Eid Al Fitr starts right after the completion of Ramadan and lasts for three consecutive days.

"On the last day of Ramadan, to mark Eid Al Fitr, people will often say 'Eid Mubarak', they noted.