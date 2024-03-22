Mosdf Organizes Panel Discussion On Family Protection

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Social Development and Family (MoSDF) held yesterday a panel discussion under the theme of protecting families and strengthening their bonds, in collaboration with the Human Rights Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Arab League.

The event was attended by a host of researchers, professionals, alongside those interested in familial affairs, as well as representatives of the relevant centers and institutions.

Hosted by Wifaq Family Consulting Center, the panel discussion highlighted some issues facing families and ways to promote ties among family members so as to build a justice-based society that essentially maintains tight-knit families and their inveterate values. The panelists discussed multiple aspects related to the challenges facing families, as well as problems encountered by them and the factors of advancing them starting from the psychological ones until reaching the social, legal, political, and religious factors.

Assistant Undersecretary for Family Affairs at MoSDF H E Sheikha Sheikha bint Jassim Al-Thani emphasized that family is the bedrock of communities, their advancement and development, indicating that the 3rd national strategy has been keen to accentuate this point in its multiple projects and initiatives.

She pointed out that the celebration of the International Day of Families this year will promote the notions related to the significance of families, as well as their impact on building the communities.

For her part, Director of the Family Development Department at MoSDF Dhabiya Al Muqbali highlighted that the panel discussion came to complete the series of activities held by MoSDF with the competent authorities to bolster the role of families, achieve the sustainable development and move forward to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.

Al Muqbali underscored the significance of promoting the familial engagement and supporting the family members to forge tangible and positive familial relationships, in addition to reinforcing cooperative relationships and fraternity among the family members to ensure satisfaction and maintain the familial stability away from disputes and thorny issues.

Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), a member of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development (QF) is poised to host an international conference under the theme of family and major contemporary directions to mark the 30th anniversary of the International Day of Families.