QMC Chairman Hosts Ambassador Of Iran

Chairman of Qatar Media Corporation (QMC) H E Sheikh Hamad bin Thamer Al Thani met here yesterday with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Qatar H E Ali Salehabadi. During the meeting they discussed media relations between both countries and ways to boost and develop them.

