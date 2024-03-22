Dadu Partners With Baladna To Host Ghabga Dinners

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: In the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, Dadu, Children's Museum of Qatar held a series of Ghabga dinners on Friday, generously supported by Baladna.
The event featured a range of activities and cultural festivities, including a red-carpet reception where families could have their photos taken; an interactive culinary session led by a professional chef, demonstrating how to make traditional dishes for Iftar and Ghabga; a children's culinary station, teaching children basic recipes such as zataar; cultural crafts and activities, such as henna painting and Fawazer storytelling; festive decoration making (Fanoos); a photobooth featuring an array of fun props, and Fawazeer games.
Two further Ghabga dinners will be held throughout Ramadan today and tomorrow, March 21-22, from 8:30pm to 10:30pm at Dadu Gardens, located in Al Bidda Park. Don't miss the chance to create special memories with your family and engage in the spirit of Ramadan at Dadu Gardens.
