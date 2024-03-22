UN Holds Israeli Occupation Army Responsible For Famine In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations held the Israeli occupation army responsible for the situation of famine, starvation, and hunger in the Gaza Strip, which the UN said resulted from Israel's displacement of most of the Strip's population, the destruction of crucial civilian infrastructure, and Israel's heavy restrictions on the entry and distribution of humanitarian aid and commercial goods.

In a statement, United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said that this tragic situation is totally man-made and could have been completely preventable were the alarm bells sounded by the United Nations not have been ignored.

Turk stressed that the imminent famine in the Gaza Strip must be stopped.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights indicated that the Israeli entity's 16-year-long blockade on the Gaza Strip has been severely impacting the civilian population's human rights, devasting the Strip's economy, which in turn led to a dependency on aid.

Turk emphasized the need for an immediate ceasefire and ensuring the full restoration of essential services including the provision of food, water, electricity, and fuel.