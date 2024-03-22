Whatsapp Tests New Features To Let Users Share Videos Of Up To 1 Minute As Status Update

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: WhatsApp has been working on various updates, hoping to enhance user experience.

The company, in the last few days, has announced several new updates, such as working on displaying when messages are encrypted, preventing users from taking screenshots of other users' profile pics, letting users know when they have been mentioned in someone's status updates, and so on.

Now, the instant messaging platform is testing a new feature that will let you upload videos that are 1 minute long.

Once these features roll out to all users on the stable channel, WhatsApp users can look forward to sharing 60-second videos as status updates, doubling the existing 30-second limit.

Additionally, a new QR code scanner shortcut will simplify the process of making UPI payments, allowing users to quickly scan codes and complete transactions with ease.