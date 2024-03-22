Editor-In-Chief Meets Senior Siemens Officials

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Editor-in-Chief of The Peninsula Dr. Khalid Mubarak Al-Shafi received senior officials of Siemens, Hakan Ozdemir, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens in Qatar and Chief Executive Officer of Smart Infrastructure of Siemens in the Middle East, and Azza Al Rifai, Head of Communications of Siemens in Qatar at the newspaper's office recently.

During their meeting, they explored various opportunities for collaboration and discussed future initiatives to enhance cooperation between the company and the newspaper. The CEO commended the newspaper's comprehensive coverage of both local and international news and expressed eagerness for continued cooperation in the future in particular use of latest technology in media.