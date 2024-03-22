Majlis In Qatar: Forums For Generosity, Platforms For Conversation, Knowledge

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The holy month of Ramadan is dedicated to fasting, praying, and reciting the verses of the Holy Quran, during which generosity blends with the spirit of fraternity and social cohesion. It is also an opportunity to promote social relationships and bolster love and cooperative ties among the entire community.

The Majlis of the people of Qatar is a hub for gathering and engagement between families and friends during Ramadan with values of hospitality that are part and parcel of the cultural and social identity.

There are numerous customs and Islamic traits the Majlis of the people of Qatar pursue, primarily opening its door to brothers, relatives, and fraternal people after the Taraweeh prayer, giving the space for communication and interaction between them before the time of suhoor followed by a new dawn. The Majlis is a bridge to cement communication and social ties reflecting the spirit of cooperation and solidarity that signify the Qatari community during this generous month.

Nasser Ahmed is one of the people who is keen to open the majlis to his brothers and all relatives and acquaintances. He said that the majlis draws an exponential number of visitors during the holy month of Ramadan, with an opportunity for many to visit relatives and friends who live in far-off regions.

Majlis has not been merely a venue for convergence and entertainment, but rather a critical space for the convergence of relatives, friends and acquaintances, where they discuss social and public issues, Ahmed pointed out, adding that through time it has been morphed into platforms for discussions and conversations, where ideas and perspectives converge, constituting a fertile ground to educate the new generations about the etiquette of discussion and conversation, as well as hospitality which is a core part of the cultural and social patrimony.

Majlis draws large crowds of people, is open to all age groups, and is not restricted to the elderly people, including all young people who take advantage of the previous generations, Ahmed stated.

Speaking to QNA, Fahd Hamad emphasized that parents are committed to accompanying their sons to the majlis to help them internalize knowledge from the elderly people, in addition to talking and taking part in public discussions. Also, for the sake of preserving the Qatari heritage and traditions, during these occasions, children learn how to pour coffee as per tradition.

He highlighted that 'Ghabga' is part and parcel of the traditions the ancestors had bequeathed to generations, where friends and neighbours gather around a diverse banquet that includes a cornucopia of popular food and delicious meals, adding that it is held after Taraweeh prayer, creating a buoyant atmosphere of social engagement and synergy among individuals in terms of the superb cultural and social aspects of the Qatari tradition.

Majlis is akin to schools that imbue sons and children with good traditions and customs of ancestors who are widely proud of these traits, Hamad underlined, affirming that during majlis children are taught its etiquette, such as receiving guests and listening to elderly people while conversations are going on. - QNA