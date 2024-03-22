Ministry Of Awqaf Opens New Mosque In Lusail

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Mosques Management Department has opened in Ghar Tha'ilab area in Lusail.

Ahmed Abdul Rahman Musa Al Ishaq Mosque in an area of 1,864 sqm can accommodate about 300 worshipers. The mosque is attached to the house of an imam and a residence for the muezzin.

The opening of the new mosque comes within the framework of the Ministry's plan aimed at expanding the number of mosques and developing them across the country, and to keep pace with urban growth and population increase, in line with the country's National Vision 2030.

The new mosque which is numbered 1395 includes a main prayer hall that can accommodate 264 worshipers, in addition to a women's hall that can accommodate 28 worshippers.

The mosque also includes a spacious ablution place in addition to a large number of public parking lots, a number of which have been allocated to serve people with disabilities.

The Ministry's Engineering Affairs Department is responsible for providing the regions in the country's needs for mosques and prayer halls, providing the regions with temporary mosques and supervising their preservation, preparing the annual plan for the maintenance of mosques and imams' residences.

In mosque designs, the Department takes into account the different areas of land on which the mosques will be built, the requirements for green buildings and sustainable buildings, the emphasis on sustainability conditions in the use of electricity and water.

The Ministry's plans to build mosques also take into account the population density map, engineering and architectural specifications, and the heritage aspect.

The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs website provides the feature of searching for the locations of mosques geographically according to the global navigation system through accurate and specific maps that facilitate access to the locations of mosques in all cities within the country.