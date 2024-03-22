Patient Infotainment System Launched At Al Wakra Hospital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Al Maha Paediatric Specialised Centre at Al Wakra Hospital has taken a significant leap forward in patient care with the launch of the Patient Infotainment System (PIS).

This initiative introduces an interactive screen installed in all patient bedrooms, heralding a new era of patient engagement and well-being in healthcare.

The launch event, graced by the presence of Dr. Sabah Al Kadhi, CEO & Medical Director of Al Wakra Hospital, showcased the innovative capabilities of the PIS. Dr. Al Kadhi along with Al Wakra Hospital executives experienced firsthand the transformative potential of this advanced system during a live demonstration in one of the patient rooms. Witnessing a patient navigate the screen effortlessly using eye-tracking technology underscored the profound impact of this new initiative.

The PIS is not only a first for the Middle East but also pioneers the integration of assistive technology features tailored to the unique needs of patients at Al Maha Centre.

With inpatients ranging from those requiring complex maintenance to those in paediatric acute care, the system caters to diverse healthcare needs.

Key features of the Patient Infotainment System include access to an extensive library of e-books and audiobooks, therapeutic content and interactive educational programmes. Caregivers benefit from real-time updates through the activity board, while patients with limited mobility find liberation through innovative eye-tracking and face-tracking capabilities.

“This initiative marks a significant milestone in our commitment to enhancing patient care and experience,” remarked Dr. Sabah Al Kadhi.“The integration of technology not only empowers patients but also streamlines clinical workflows, ultimately leading to better outcomes.”

The benefits of the PIS extend beyond entertainment to encompass improved communication, education, and workflow efficiency. By replacing manual whiteboards with secure digital platforms, caregivers can seamlessly update patient information while ensuring privacy and accuracy. Furthermore, interactive patient systems have been shown to enhance satisfaction levels and facilitate faster recovery times.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to delivering patient-centric care and harnessing technology to improve clinical outcomes.”

Moving forward, the PIS will continue to serve as a vital portal for enhanced clinical and behavioural outcomes, fostering a holistic approach to patient care.