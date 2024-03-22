Qatar To Resume World Cup 2026 Qualifiers After Thrilling Asian Cup 2023 Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,Qatar:

Qatar will resume the preliminary joint qualification of the Asian qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 when they face Kuwait on Thursday.

The Group A third round at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium will be Qatar's first official match after they claimed their second successive AFC Asian Cup trophy at home in February.

Marquez Lopez's men now top their group with six points after a home 8-1 victory over Afghanistan and away 3-0 win over India. Kuwait come second with three points, ahead of India on goal difference, while Afghanistan remain at the bottom of the group with no points.