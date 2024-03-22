Joint Preliminary Qualification - How The Groups Stand

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Kuala Lumpur: The Preliminary Joint Qualification - Round 2 for the FIFA World Cup 2026 and AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027 returns on Thursday after a four-month break with everything to play for.

The nine group winners and the respective runners-up will advance to the third round of FIFA World Cup qualifying, and at the same time seal their places at the AFC Asian Cup Saudi Arabia 2027.

The other 18 teams from Round 2 will proceed directly to the third and final round of AFC Asian Cup qualifying.

Here is how the groups stand ahead of Thursday's Matchday Three.

Group A

Qatar took an early grip on Group A with wins over India (3-0) and Afghanistan (8-1).

Kuwait and India are tied on three points while Afghanistan lost both their matches and need to get on the winning trail if they are to remain in the race.

Having successfully defended their AFC Asian Cup title, Qatar will be confident of navigating through their remaining matches.

Qatar vs Kuwait

Venue: Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium (Doha)

Kick-off at 21:30

Afghanistan vs India (Abha)

Group B

Japan are the frontrunners after two wins and the Blue Samurai will be aiming for more of the same after a disappointing AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 campaign.

DPR Korea and Syria are both on three points while Myanmar will be seeking to get on the board after their first two matches ended in defeats.

Japan vs DPR Korea (Tokyo)

Myanmar vs Syria (Yangon)

Group C

South Korea failed in their bid to end their long wait for a third AFC Asian Cup title but the East Asian side will be determined to continue their proud run of having qualified for every edition of the FIFA World Cup since 1986.

They lead the standings with six points with Thailand and China both on three. Singapore need a win after having lost both their opening matches.

South Korea vs Thailand (Seoul)

Singapore vs China (Singapore)

Group D

Two wins out of two established Malaysia as the early pacesetters in Group D and the Southeast Asian side will be aiming for another three points when they play Oman.

Oman, however, will be determined to bounce back from their 1-0 Matchday Two defeat to Kyrgyz Republic, a result which left both teams three points behind Malaysia. Chinese Taipei will be seeking their first points after two defeats.

Chinese Taipei vs Kyrgyzstan (Gaoxiong)

Oman vs Malaysia (Muscat)

Group E

Having opened their campaigns with wins, Iran and Uzbekistan played to a 2-2 draw on Matchday Two, firmly establishing themselves as the favourites to advance from Group E.

Turkmenistan and Hong Kong found themselves on just one point each after two matches and will need to bounce back if they are to challenge the two pacesetters.

Hong Kong vs Uzbekistan (Hong Kong)

Iran vs Turkmenistan (Tehran)

Group F

Iraq are the team to beat in Group F, having opened a three-point lead at the top after wins over Vietnam and Indonesia.

Vietnam go into Matchday Three in second spot while Philippines and Indonesia will be aiming for their first wins after collecting just a point from their previous two matches.

Indonesia vs Vietnam (Jakarta)

Iraq vs Philippines (Basra)

Group G

Saudi Arabia lead the group with six points but Jordan will be a team to watch as they look to revive their campaign.

Runners-up in the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, Jordan will be determined to carry their form into the qualifiers after picking up just one point from their earlier two matches.

Tajikistan will also be looking to carry their AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 into the quaifiers while Pakistan need a win after two defeats.

Pakistan vs Jordan (Islamabad)

Saudi Arabia vs Tajikistan (Riyadh)

Group H

United Arab Emirates impressed with two wins and will be look to further tighten their grip on the group.

Bahrain and Yemen trail by three points while Nepal need to get their campaign back on track with a win after two defeats.

UAE vs Yemen (Abu Dhabi)

Nepal vs Bahrain (Riffa)

Group I

Australia got their campaign firmly on course with two wins and it will be hard to deny them a place in the third round.

Lebanon had to settle for draws in their opening matches while Palestine and Bangladesh are on a point each heading into Matchday Three.

Australia vs Lebanon (Sydney)

Palestine vs Bangladesh (Kuwait City)