Special Representative of the People's Republic of China to the OIC Pays a Farewell Visit to the Secretary-General

Jeddah, 20 March 2024



H.E. the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Mr. Hissein Brahim Taha, received, on Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat, H.E. Mr. Chen Weiqing, Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Special Representative to the OIC, who paid a farewell visit to the Secretary-General as the Ambassador’s term comes to an end.

During the meeting, the two sides appreciated the distinguished level of bilateral relations between the OIC and the People's Republic of China. They also expressed their joint determination to further enhance dialogue and cooperation between the two sides.

H.E. the Secretary-General commended the valuable contribution made by Ambassador Weiqing to support and promote the friendly and cooperative relations between the People's Republic of China and the OIC.







