U.S. Proposes Issuing $50B Of Bonds For Ukraine Using Frozen Russian Assets

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States proposed to its Group of Seven allies that they create a special purpose vehicle to issue at least $50 billion of bonds backed by the profits generated by frozen Russian sovereign assets and use the proceeds to support Ukraine.
That's according to Bloomberg , which refers to people familiar with the plan, Ukrinform reports.
The proposal would pool the $280 billion of Russian central bank assets that have been immobilized by G7 countries and the European Union in the SPV, the profits of which would back the so-called freedom bonds, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
