Finnish Authorities Speed Up Construction Of Fence On Border With Russia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Finnish government plans to allocate an additional 74 million euros in 2024 to accelerate the construction of a fence on the border with Russia, Azernews reports, citing the Finnish government site.

The measures to enhance border control taken following the closure of border crossing points and the centralisation of the submission of applications for international protection have caused and continue to cause additional costs to the Border Guard. An increase of EUR 12.174 million is proposed for the Border Guard to cover the additional costs of managing instrumentalised migration.

Additional funds will be realized by transferring the money reserved for 2025 to this year.

Finland has a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia. The total length of the border fence will be 200 km. The construction of the fence is expected to be completed in 2025-26. Its value will be 380 million euros.