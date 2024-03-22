Indian Authority Arrested Delhi Chief Minister Over Alleged Excise Policy Scam

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Mac 22 (NNN-PTI) – India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), yesterday, arrested Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejrival, on alleged financial irregularities in an Excise Policy scam, that took place in 2021.

Kejriwal is also the chief of his political party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Earlier, a team of ED officials entered Kejriwal's official residence, to question him on the alleged Delhi Liquor Policy Scam. Soon, a large number of AAP workers and supporters gathered outside his residence to protest against ED's questioning.

Over the past couple of months the ED had sent several summons to Kejriwal for questioning him, but the chief minister evaded them saying, the ED had no authority to summon him as the investigating agency did not have any credible proof.– NNN-PTI

