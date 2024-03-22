UN General Assembly Declares 2025 As Int'l Year Of Peace, Trust

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) UNITED NATIONS, March 22 (NNN-XINHUA) - The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday adopted a resolution to declare 2025 as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The resolution calls on the international community to resolve conflicts through inclusive dialogue and negotiation in order to ensure the strengthening of peace and trust in relations between UN member states as a value that promotes sustainable development, peace and security, and human rights.

It encourages all member states, organizations of the UN system and other international, regional and subregional organizations, as well as other relevant stakeholders, to observe the International Year in an appropriate manner and to disseminate the advantages of peace and trust.

It invites the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization and the Department of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs of the UN Secretariat to facilitate the implementation of the International Year.

In a separate resolution, the General Assembly declares Nov. 15 as the International Day for the Prevention of and Fight Against All Forms of Transnational Organized Crime.

The resolution invites all UN member states, the organizations of the UN system and other global and regional organizations, as well as other relevant stakeholders, to commemorate the International Day in an appropriate manner, including through educational and public awareness-raising activities, and to share best practices in this regard.

It invites the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, in collaboration with other relevant entities, to facilitate the observance of the International Day. - NNN-XINHUA