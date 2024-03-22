European Markets Climb; London And Frankfurt Set Records

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Thursday saw European stock markets close with gains. London's market notably surged after the Bank of England (BoE) Governor, Andrew Bailey, hinted at a positive shift towards interest rate cuts.
This announcement sparked optimism, pushing the FTSE index to an 11-month peak. Concurrently, Frankfurt's exchange hit a new high.
The positive trend mirrored Federal Reserve (Fed ) Chair Jerome Powell's confirmation of upcoming U.S. rate reductions. This bolstered investor sentiment further.
The FTSE 100 in London leaped by 1.88%, closing at 7,882.55 points. Frankfurt's DAX rose by 0.88%, reaching a record of 18,178.47 points.
Meanwhile, Paris's CAC 40 bounced back, up 0.22% to 8,179.72 points.
At the BoE's recent meeting, a shift occurred. Two members, previously pro-hike, opted to keep rates steady at 5.25%, aligning with most predictions.
The vote ended with eight in favor of this stance and one advocating for a 25 basis-point reduction.
This decision propelled British bank stocks upward. Standard Chartered, Lloyds, and Natwest saw gains of 2.77%, 2.96%, and 3.10%, respectively.
Elsewhere in Europe, the Swiss National Bank surprised many by reducing its key rate to 1.5%.
This move led the Swiss SMI index to climb by 0.73%, closing at 11,703.66 points. The Partners Group financial firm stood out, rising over 4%.
Other European markets also saw uplifts. Madrid 's Ibex 35 increased by 1.22% to 10,884.10 points.
Milan's FTSE MIB edged up by 0.10% to 34,327.95 points, despite a 4.66% fall in Telecom Italia shares amid sale pressures.
Lisbon's PSI 20 index ascended by 0.43% to 6,178.82 points, capping off a broadly successful day across Europe.
