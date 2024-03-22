Coffee Crop Projections: A Global Overview For 2023-2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The upcoming 2023-2024 season forecasts global coffee production at 178 million 60kg bags. Arabica beans will contribute 57.4% of this figure, totaling 102.2 million bags.



Robusta and Conilon varieties are expected to account for the remaining 42.6%, or 75.8 million bags. This detailed forecast spans from October 2023 through September 2024.



This projection suggests a 5.8% increase in the global coffee supply compared to the previous year.



With global coffee consumption estimated at 177 million bags, the industry might see a surplus of 1 million bags, coupled with a 2.2% increase in demand.



The significance of these projections extends beyond numbers, highlighting the intricate balance between supply and demand in the global coffee market.







This balance is crucial for understanding the economic vitality of coffee-producing regions and the global market dynamics.



The forecast reflects broader trends in agricultural production, consumer behavior, and global trade patterns.



Arabica and Robusta beans, each with their unique flavor profiles and growing conditions cater to diverse market segments.









Variety ensures meeting global consumer preferences and stabilizing the market against climatic or economic shifts.









Moreover, the forecasted surplus underscores the resilience and growth potential of the coffee sector amid challenges such as climate change and market volatility.



This resilience is essential for the millions of livelihoods worldwide dependent on coffee farming, processing, and trade.









The coffee industry's adaptation to sustainable production amid growing global concerns underscores its critical role in sustainability efforts.

















In short. global coffee market evolution sheds light on sustainable development, economic equity, and local-global market dynamics.









