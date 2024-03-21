BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) Presents At The Stock Network's ASX Gems Conference

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is pleased to provide an opportunity for shareholders and investors to view a virtual presentation by Managing Director and Executive Chairman, David Breeze who will present at The Stock Network's ASX Gems Conference.

Event TSN's ASX Gems

Date Friday 22 March 2024

Time 9:00-11:00 AEDT

Format Live stream via TSN's YouTube channel.

Register The event is free and investors can register online to view the presentation by visiting:

The event will livestream from 9:00-11:00am AEDT and can be accessed at any time on The Stock Network's YouTube.

BPH Energy Limited (ASX:BPH) is an Australian Securities Exchange listed company developing biomedical research and technologies within Australian Universities and Hospital Institutes.

The company provides early stage funding, project management and commercialisation strategies for a direct collaboration, a spin out company or to secure a license.

BPH provides funding for commercial strategies for proof of concept, research and product development, whilst the institutional partner provides infrastructure and the core scientific expertise.

BPH currently partners with several academic institutions including The Harry Perkins Institute for Medical Research and

Swinburne University of Technology (SUT).

David Breeze ... T: +61 8 9328 8366