FM Takes Part At Arab Ministerial Meeting On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)



Amman, March 21 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi, on Thursday, took part in the ministerial meeting that hosted by the Arab Republic of Egypt.

The meeting witnessed the participation of Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shukri,

Emirati Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al-Hashemi, Secretary General of the Executive Committee of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO), Hussein Al-Sheikh and US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

During the meeting, the top diplomats discussed and exchanged opinions on a number of topics, including developments in the Palestinian issue, the disastrous effects of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, the efforts made to put an end to it, and the immense suffering and humanitarian catastrophe it causes.In order to meet the needs of the over two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who are facing famine, the ministers emphasized the importance of achieving a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire, expanding access to humanitarian aid, opening all crossings between Israel and the Gaza Strip, and overcoming the obstacles imposed by Israel through the full implementation of Security Council Resolution No. 2720.They emphasized the importance of giving the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) our wholehearted support.They reaffirmed their opposition to any attempts to drive out the Palestinian people from their land or to end the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the necessity for Israel to halt any unilateral actions that jeopardize the prospects of reaching a just peace. These actions include settlement development and attempts to alter Jerusalem's legal and historical status quo as well as its Islamic and Christian holy sites.In line with international references, such as the Arab Peace Initiative, they emphasized the necessity of establishing the Palestinian state and implementing the two-state solution, as well as the significance of the historical Hashemite custodianship in safeguarding these holy sites and their Arab, Islamic, and Christian identities.