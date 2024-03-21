Princess Basma Delivers Emergency Aid, Eid Gifts In Jerash

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - HRH Princess Basma, president of the Goodwill Campaign Higher Committee, on Thursday delivered emergency aid provided by the campaign to needy families in the Burma area in Jerash.



She also distributed clothes and Eid gifts to 60 children from orphans and needy families in the area, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The princess handed over the support provided by the campaign to the Shahd Al Sabah Charitable Association to sustain its productive kitchen project, which included equipment and cooking supplies.



The project aims to assist women in the area in producing local food industries and marketing them, which would help women and provide them with a source of income for their families.



She also stressed the campaign's commitment, in cooperation with its partners, to contribute to improving the living conditions of families and targeted groups in various regions of the Kingdom, reflecting the values of solidarity and social cohesion.



The princess noted that the campaign continues through its various programmes in serving the target groups, within its noble humanitarian goals and message to assist the target groups and contribute to improving their living and economic conditions.



Princess Basma also greeted the Jordanian woman and mother and all Jordanians on the occasions of Al Karamah Battle anniversary and Mother's Day, stressing that Jordanian women receive the support and attention of His Majesty King Abdullah.



She also hailed the efforts of the association, its activities and its various programmes, especially those related to awareness and education, emphasising the importance of creating ideas and initiatives that contribute to creating job opportunities and utilising the area's tourism and environment potential.



She also listened to a presentation by Director of the Princess Basma Development Centre in Jerash Tareq Shatnawi about the contributions of the campaign in Jerash and Burma District through holding training courses for the youth and providing assistance in collaboration with partners.