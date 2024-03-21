D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) Announces Go-To-Market Growth Strategy And Upcoming Participation In 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



D-Wave's new go-to-market (“GTM”) growth strategy, initially focused on key verticals, including logistics, manufacturing, and government, is expected to accelerate the adoption and deployment of commercial quantum technologies

The GTM approach reinforces the value of the company's unique annealing quantum computing solutions, which help organizations solve highly complex computational problems today According to Hyperion Research, over 80% of enterprises are expected to increase their investments in quantum computing over the next two to three years, with logistics and supply chain management identified as top sectors to benefit from quantum computing capabilities

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS) , a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, recently launched a new go-to-market (“GTM”) growth strategy to accelerate the adoption and deployment of commercial quantum technologies. The GTM move extends D-Wave's position in commercial quantum computing and is initially focused on key verticals, including logistics, manufacturing, and government. The strategy reinforces how the company's unique annealing quantum computing solutions can help organizations solve complex computational problems today ( ).

According to a Hyperion Research report, commissioned by D-Wave, ( ), more than 80% of enterprises surveyed expect to increase their investments in quantum computing over the next two to three years, with logistics and supply chain management identified as top sectors to benefit from quantum computing capabilities. The new GTM strategy sharpens the company's focus to drive revenue and help customers incorporate D-Wave's technologies more rapidly into their IT infrastructures. It comes at a time when D-Wave is focused on transitioning customers from experimentation to operational use of quantum.

In support of the company's vertical strategy for the GTM initiative, D-Wave recently launched a logistics-focused campaign, introducing new resources and highlighting subject matter expertise on how annealing quantum computing is uniquely suited to solve critical logistics challenges. Elements of this campaign include:



A new ebook ( ):“Moving Forward: How Quantum-Powered Logistics Management is Changing the Game”

A LinkedIn Live session, which took place on March 7, 2024 with Murray Thom, vice president of quantum technology evangelism at D-Wave, focused on optimization solutions for logistics ( ) An upcoming logistics-focused webinar on March 26, 2024, featuring Tecnalia, a technological development center, showcasing how they use quantum hybrid technologies to reduce storage costs and improve vehicle space allocation in their truck-loading application ( )

“Our new GTM strategy positions us to better serve a market that is ready to reap the tangible benefits of today's quantum computing solutions,” said Irwan Owen, VP of growth at D-Wave.“We expect this strategic focus will expand our reach and deliver greater value for our customers and shareholders as we help businesses solve today's real-world optimization challenges.”

D-Wave's relentless pursuit of practical quantum computing has resulted in the technology being used today by some of the world's most advanced enterprises – more than 25 of the Forbes Global 2000 companies use D-Wave technologies. The company boasts an extensive IP portfolio featuring over 200 issued U.S. patents and over 100 peer-reviewed papers published in leading scientific journals.

The company also recently announced its involvement in the upcoming 36th Annual Roth Conference, to be held March 17-19, where CEO Dr. Alan Baratz and CFO John Markovich will participate. The conference will be held at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California. Dr. Baratz will also participate in a fireside chat, which will be webcast live and archived for future viewing.

For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to QBTS are available in the company's newsroom at



Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements and may not be indicative of future results. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expected growth in investment in quantum computing; the potential impact and expected results of D-Wave's new GTM strategy; D-Wave's participation in the 36th Annual Roth Conference; and its planned activities at the conference. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, various factors beyond management's control, including

the risk that the conference is rescheduled or cancelled; unforeseen changes to travel plans or budgets; general economic conditions and other risks; the company's ability to expand the company's customer base and the customer adoption of its solutions; risks within D-Wave's industry, including anticipated trends, growth rates, and challenges for companies engaged in the business of quantum computing and the markets in which they operate; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against the company; risks related to the performance of the company's business and the timing of expected business or financial milestones; unanticipated technological or project development challenges, including with respect to the cost and/or timing thereof; the performance of the company's products; the effects of competition on its business; the risk that the company will need to raise additional capital to execute the company's business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the company is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; volatility in the price of the company's securities; the risk that its securities will not maintain the listing on the NYSE; the risk that the company's restatement of certain previously issued audited and unaudited financial statements or material weaknesses in internal controls could negatively affect investor confidence and raise reputational issues; and the numerous other factors set forth in D-Wave's Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release in making an investment decision, which are based on information available to the company on the date hereof. The company undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN