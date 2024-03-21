Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Announces Investment In Avrio Worldwide PBC Amidst Avrio's Acquisition Of HUMBL And Socialtrader

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Diamond Lake Minerals purchased a 24% stake in Avrio Worldwide PBC in a strategic investment opportunity

Avrio has partnered with HUMBL Financial to acquire the HUMBL Financial brand, products, and services

Avrio also announced a 1:10 share exchange agreement, resulting in a bi-directional common stock acquisition between the company and SocialTrader SocialTrader will deploy Avrio's digital financial market infrastructure to access public, private, and digital markets across multiple asset classes

Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a multi-strategy operating company on a path to emerging as a pioneering force in the development of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens, recently announced a strategic investment into Avrio Worldwide PBC, purchasing a 24% stake in the company. Avrio is a registered market infrastructure provider with a full technology stack and recently acquired the HUMBL Financial brand, products, and services ( ).

Avrio is the parent company of a portfolio of companies that deliver licensed digital financial market infrastructure and solutions across public, private, and digital markets. Avrio's partnership with HUMBL Financial provides HUMBL with the global market access needed to efficiently execute its strategies and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to DLMI are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN