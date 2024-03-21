Biomednewsbreaks - Astiva Health Is Reshaping Healthcare Delivery

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Astiva Health CEO Dr. Tri Nguyen was the featured guest in a recent Bell2Bell Podcast episode .“During the podcast, Nguyen provided an in-depth look at how Astiva Health is reshaping healthcare delivery, including an overview of the company's commitment to patient involvement in healthcare and highlights of the company's innovative strategies in offering comprehensive care... 'So Astiva, other than providing full medical-care prescription drugs, we also focus on providing very rich supplemental benefits to our enrollees and getting them involved, participating and aiming for an active, healthy and meaningful life,'” reads a recent article, which contains quotes from the discussion.“Nguyen explained that active participation by enrollees involved exercising, following diet guidelines and taking medication as prescribed, and when individuals did these things, they enjoyed healthier lifestyles and reduced medical costs, which are primary objectives for Astiva. During his remarks, Nguyen said that Astiva's recent expansion is a crucial step in extending these benefits and this commitment to quality healthcare to a growing, diverse population. However, Nguyen noted that 'the expansion is not just about growth – it's about deepening our impact in these communities and enhancing our ability to meet the diverse healthcare needs of more people.'”

About Astiva Health

Astiva Health is a fast-growing Medicare Advantage Prescription Drug (“MAPD”) health plan committed to redefining the standards of personalized and comprehensive healthcare. With a mission to elevate the well-being of individuals, Astiva Health specializes in innovative health plans tailored to meet the unique requirements of its members. The organization prioritizes a culturally responsive approach to healthcare, offering multilingual solutions for customer service, marketing materials and educational resources. Astiva Health's dedication to serving the underserved population is not only fulfilling a critical societal need but also positioning the company to tap into a market segment with significant growth potential. By addressing the diverse healthcare needs of its members, Astiva Health aims to create lasting relationships and contribute to the overall well-being of the communities it serves. Astiva Health invites individuals to join its transformative healthcare experience, where personalized care and lasting well-being take center stage. For more information about Astiva Health and enrollment details, please visit .

