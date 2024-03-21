Investornewsbreaks Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQX: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) Names Recognized Tech Expert As New Member Of Advisory Board

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FSE: GDT0) , a leading Swiss-hosted secure and private communications platform, has announced a new member to its board of advisors. Tech veteran Michael Giuliano will be joining the company, bringing unparalleled expertise and strategic vision to Sekur's disruptive approach to new and unique privacy and cybersecurity solutions. Giuliano bring more than two decades of hands-on experience and time-tested results to his new assignment. According to the announcement, he has independently designed, developed, patented and commercialized products valued in excess of $2 billion, achieving a mastery level in a range of sectors, including data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, neural networks, quantitative analytics, predictive analytics, business intelligence and organizational change. He served in key positions at Intel, where he earned

distinct engineering honors, and where he was the first Lean content expert at its flagship plant. He is also an active board member for top echelon leadership organizations and universities.

“Michael Giuliano's expertise will be instrumental in guiding our company towards continued growth and success in an increasingly complex digital landscape,” said Sekur Private Data CEO Alain Ghiai in the press release.“We certainly look forward to leveraging Michael's wealth of experience and vision for continued growth and success. We are seeing a dramatic increase in cyberattacks in the USA at the present time, and due to the current presidential election campaign for the November 2024 presidential elections. This increases the USA as a main cyberattack target for all things from infrastructure hacks to healthcare organizations being hacked, as well as enterprises, businesses and individuals being compromised on a daily basis.

We are happy to offer the only Swiss-hosted, proprietary, private and secure communications platform that does not rely on big tech infrastructure, open-source coding or data mining, therefore reducing exponentially the risk of cyber penetration. Our prime directive is to provide private and secure communications for everyone, individuals, businesses and enterprises.”

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure and private communications. The company distributes a suite of encrypted emails, secure messengers and secure communication tools. Sekur Private Data sells its products through its own website as well as through approved distributors and telecommunications companies around the world. The company serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide. For more information, visit the company's website at .

