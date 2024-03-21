Advanced Gold Exploration Inc. (CSE: AUEX) (OTC: AUHIF) (FSE: 4TG) Is 'One To Watch'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Advanced Gold Exploration in January 2024 closed the first tranche of a non-brokered private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of $62,500

A continuing private placement is in progress and will be closed soon

In December 2023, the company exercised its option to acquire a 75% interest in certain mineral claims located in Melba Township in the Kirkland Lake Area of Ontario

In October 2023, Advanced Gold Exploration acquired an option on the Landrum gold property in South Carolina from Carolina Gold Resources The company announced in September 2023 it would change its corporate name to Advanced Gold Exploration Inc.

Advanced Gold Exploration (CSE: AUEX) (OTC: AUHIF) (FSE: 4TG) , formerly Advance United Holdings Inc., is a junior mining company bringing an entirely different approach to the mining industry. Advanced Gold Exploration doesn't intend to become a mining company. Rather, it has acquired a portfolio of undervalued gold properties and is increasing their value through the application of modern technology. The object is to eventually monetize the projects to add value for its shareholders.

Advanced Gold Exploration has a growing pipeline of similar properties that it is looking to acquire. The company is involved exclusively in the acquisition and advancement of past gold projects – with no intent to bring them back into production. It leaves the actual gold mining to others who are experts in that...

