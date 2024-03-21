Israeli Response To Ceasefire Proposal In Gaza Deemed 'Generally Negative': Hamas

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Gaza Ministry of Health reported on Wednesday that Israeli forces have perpetrated 10 massacres against civilians in Gaza within the last 24 hours, resulting in 104 fatalities and 162 injuries. This brings the total casualties of the conflict to 31,923 deaths and 74,096 injuries.

Additionally, Gaza's government media office stated that within the past week, the Israeli military executed 8 massacres, causing over 100 deaths and numerous injuries among researchers and humanitarian aid workers.

Osama Hamdan, a leader in Hamas, disclosed that the Israeli reply to a ceasefire proposal was“generally negative,” as conveyed by intermediaries on Tuesday evening. In a press briefing, Hamdan elaborated that the Israeli stance on the proposal, submitted on Thursday, 14 March, was overall dismissive and failed to meet the demands of the Gaza people and their resistance. He noted that Israel has withdrawn previous agreements relayed through the mediators.

Simultaneously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a statement from his office, affirmed in his recent conversation with US President Joe Biden that a decisive victory necessitates military entry into Rafah. He confirmed the approval of the military's operational plan and mentioned forthcoming plans for civilian evacuation from conflict zones.

Netanyahu emphasized:“As we prepare for entry into Rafah, which requires time, our military operations continue unabated in Khan Yunis and the Central camps. We are committed to eliminating Hamas officials and detaining them, as recently executed at Al-Shifa Hospital. Our resolve for an absolute victory is unwavering, and we shall achieve it.”

Furthermore, the US State Department announced that Secretary Anthony Blinken is scheduled to visit Israel at week's end to engage in truce discussions and facilitate increased humanitarian aid to Gaza. The statement reiterated Washington's opposition to the forced relocation of individuals from Gaza.