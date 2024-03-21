Running With Purpose, Entergy Employee Races For The Power To Care

(MENAFN- 3BL) Amid starting a new job, moving from Texas to Louisiana and juggling the ever-changing challenges that presented themselves due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there remained one point of consistent focus for Thomas Green in 2022: the next race. In just one year, Green completed the Houston Marathon in January, IRONMAN Texas in April, the Montreal Marathon in September and IRONMAN Florida in November.

For Green, during his most accomplished year, it was all about tackling the next goal and building his best self. Now, having qualified for the biggest race of his life in 2024, he is laser-focused on making the biggest difference possible for those around him.

“I can't change the world, if I don't start in my community,” said Green.“What better place to start than with my peers, co-workers, family, friends and the people they interact with every day?”

On April 15, Green will be running in the Boston Marathon and supporting an important cause for the company he works for and his community. Sporting a“The Power to Care” running shirt, the Entergy project controls analyst has decided to make a pledge and draw awareness to Entergy's program that provides emergency bill payment assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities in their time of need.

“We are so appreciative that Thomas is using his platform to support the community and raise funds for our most vulnerable customers,” said Patty Riddlebarger, Entergy's vice president of corporate social responsibility, adding that the company will contribute a 100% match to all funds raised by Green with a donation to The Power to Care program.

“With the impact and reach of Entergy, this is a cause that will provide so much help for people that truly need assistance,” added Green.

To contribute to Green's cause before and after the race, click here and select“marathon” under“How did you hear about The Power to Care?”

Read more about Green's mission here .