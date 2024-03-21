PM Depart For 2-Day Bhutan Visit, 'I Look Forward To Talks...,' Says Modi

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday left on a two-day visit to Bhutan. PM Modi will return to India on Saturday was earlier scheduled to leave on Thursday for Bhutan but the visit was postponed due to inclement weather conditions in the Himalayan nation Modi said in Bhutan he will be attending various programmes to cement ties between the two nations.“On the way to Bhutan, where I will be attending various programmes aimed at further cementing the India-Bhutan partnership. I look forward to talks with Majesty the King of Bhutan, His Majesty the Fourth Druk Gyalpo and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay,” PM Modi wrote on the X platfrom, the Butansese citizens are all geared up to welcome PM Modi. A video by the ANI news agency showed a glimpse of preparation visuals at Paro International Airport.'New India does not tolerate pain of terrorism but teaches lesson,' says PM ModiAccording to the Ministry of External Affairs, Indai-Bhutan shares an enduring partnership, rooted in \"mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill\". PM Modi's visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to exchange views on bilateral and regional matters of interest and deliberate on ways to expand and intensify partnership for the benefit of citizens, MEA said Modi discusses infra, energy cooperation with Bhutanese counterpartBetween 14-18 March, Togbay also visited India. During the Bhutanese PM's visit, Prime Minister Modi said India would step up support for Bhutan's 13th five-year plan, including considering a request for an economic stimulus programme and development aid would be geared towards creating infrastructure and building connectivity has provided aid worth ₹5,000 crore for the 12th plan to Bhutan.
