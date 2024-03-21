NC To Announce Candidates For Three LS Seats After Eid: Omar Abdullah

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 22 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference (NC), vice president, Omar Abdullah has said that the party would announce its candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir after the Eid festival.

Speaking to reporters here on Thursday, Omar said,“What is the hurry? Let us celebrate the Eid. NC will announce its candidates for 3 Lok Sabha seats in Valley at an appropriate time.”

The three Lok Sabha seats of Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar and Baramulla will go to polls in the third, fourth and fifth phase of the elections.

Omar Abdullah said on one hand the BJP criticises dynastic politics while on the other hand they are working out alliances with Chirag Paswan in Bihar and Raj Thackeray in Maharashtra.

“They have a problem with families who oppose them. I am proud to say that I oppose the BJP”, he said.

He refused to comment on Chaudhary Lal Singh, the Jammu division based politician, who returned to the Congress recently, saying that it was an internal matter of the Congress party.