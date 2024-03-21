'Callous Plot To Silence Opposition...' Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Condemns Arrest Of Arvind Kejriwal By ED

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan on Thursday (Mar 21) condemned the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal stating that the arrest is outright vicious and a plot to silence all opposition voices ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) hours after agency officials reached his residence to record his statement in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Taking to X, CM Vijayan wrote, "The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal is outright vicious and part of a callous plot to silence all opposition voices just ahead of the general elections. This exposes the cowardice of those who fear democratic process and calls for collective action to resist abuse of power."

"Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's arrest is highly objectionable. The move is part of a deliberate attempt to silence opposition voices at a time when the electoral process gains momentum. This demonstrates the cowardice of those who fear the democratic process," the Chief Minister said in a statement.

The ED team arrived at Arvind Kejriwal's residence on Thursday evening, shortly after the high court rejected his plea for protection from coercive action in a money laundering case related to an excise policy.



Officials stated that the agency intended to serve Kejriwal a summons in connection with the case and informed his staff of possessing a search warrant against him. As a precautionary measure, Delhi Police bolstered security and deployed additional personnel around Kejriwal's residence in Civil Lines, north Delhi, erecting barricades along the lane leading to his official residence.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader had previously evaded multiple summonses from the agency in this case. Earlier that day, the court declined to grant Kejriwal immediate protection from coercive action, scheduling further consideration of his plea for April 22, concurrent with his primary petition challenging the summonses and instructed the ED to submit its response.