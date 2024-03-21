Singer Secures 18Th Consecutive 'People's Brand Of The Year' Award At SLIM-KANTAR PEOPLE's AWARDS 2024.

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Singer Sri Lanka PLC, the nation's foremost retailer of consumer durables, proudly extends its streak of success by clinching the prestigious 'People's Brand of the Year' Award for the 18th consecutive year at the SLIM-KANTAR People's Awards 2024, along with the 'People's Durables Brand of the Year' Award at the ceremony, hosted by the Sri Lanka Institute of Marketing (SLIM). This remarkable feat reaffirms Singer's supremacy in the consumer durables sector and its unwavering popularity across Sri Lanka.

Expressing gratitude for the esteemed recognition, Mr. Janmesh Antony, Marketing Director of Singer Sri Lanka PLC, remarked,“We are deeply honored to receive the SLIM Kantar People's Brand of the Year award for the 18th consecutive year. This recognition is a testament to Singer Sri Lanka's unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. We are grateful to our loyal customers who have placed their trust in us year after year. This award is not just for Singer Sri Lanka, but also for every Sri Lankan who has been a part of our journey. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with the same dedication and passion that has brought us this far. Thank you for making Singer Sri Lanka your brand of choice.”

Mr. Mahesh Wijewardene, Group Chief Executive Officer of Singer Sri Lanka PLC, added,“Our heartfelt appreciation goes out to our loyal customers, as this accolade stands as a testament to their unwavering trust in us. Achieving our 18th consecutive 'People's Brand of the Year' Award is a momentous honor. It underscores the dedication and diligence of all our employees, who have diligently worked to position Singer as a premier retail destination, meeting the evolving needs of our esteemed clientele. This accomplishment emphasizes Singer's enduring commitment to prioritizing our customers, consistently placing them at the forefront of our endeavors, irrespective of circumstances.”

Furthermore, Mr. Mohan Pandithage, Chairman of Singer Sri Lanka PLC, expressed his heartfelt appreciation and pride in this rare achievement. He stated,“I am incredibly proud of our employees' dedication and commitment, which have led to this remarkable milestone. Winning the 'People's Brand of the Year' Award for the 18th consecutive year is a testament to our unwavering focus on excellence and customer satisfaction. I extend my sincere gratitude to our loyal customers for their continued support and trust in Singer. Together, we will continue to strive for excellence and uphold Singer's legacy as the people's brand in Sri Lanka.”

Throughout its illustrious journey, Singer has continuously enhanced its brand proposition, transitioning from a legacy of excellence to embodying 'Home at our Heart' in all endeavors in the future. This guiding principle propels Singer's present achievements and future expansion, as it endeavors to broaden its product portfolio and service offerings, aimed at enriching the lives of its valued customers.